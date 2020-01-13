BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $645,603.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00008301 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 2% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $645,603.00 and $37,712.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00052512 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078848 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,119.58 or 0.99620441 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00054694 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,179 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

