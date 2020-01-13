Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 631,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

