Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.04. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

