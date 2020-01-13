Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEDU shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday.

BEDU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.12. 2,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.28. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

