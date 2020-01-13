Brokerages Expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will report $348.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.87 million. Consol Energy posted sales of $382.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consol Energy.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Consol Energy by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEIX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 327,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.