Brokerages Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entegris by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,166 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,967,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,576,000 after purchasing an additional 975,695 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Entegris by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 833,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after purchasing an additional 795,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. Entegris has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.