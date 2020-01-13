Brokerages Expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $404.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.88 million and the lowest is $402.20 million. ICF International reported sales of $377.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICFI. ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $13,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ICF International by 240.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,105,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in ICF International by 1,206.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 101.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. ICF International has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

