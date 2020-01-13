Brokerages Set $3.00 Price Target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,581. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $422.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.