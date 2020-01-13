Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $137.00

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,531,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,158,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 330,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 250,443 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,413. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.05. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.