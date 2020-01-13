Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $6.03

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.
ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.