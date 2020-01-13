Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $6.03

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 44,374,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,417. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.