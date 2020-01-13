Brokerages Set FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get FGL alerts:

FG stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 541,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,725. FGL has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FGL by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FGL by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FGL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FGL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 624,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.