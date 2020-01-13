Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $7.25

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $6,332,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $5,062,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

