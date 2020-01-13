Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 131,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 972,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,719. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

