Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:INF)

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

INF opened at $14.38 on Monday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44.

In other Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. 5.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

