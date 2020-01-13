Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $926.00

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.18) and last traded at GBX 924 ($12.15), with a volume of 25525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.97).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 870.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,026.67.

In related news, insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 4,000 shares of Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 894 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £35,760 ($47,040.25).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

