BT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,153,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

