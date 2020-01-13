BT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,538 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 553,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. 3,348,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

