BT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

IWV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.28. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,686. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.34 and a 12-month high of $191.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average of $177.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8853 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

