BT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 7.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,637,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period.

SPY stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,534,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,947,441. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $256.41 and a 12 month high of $327.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

