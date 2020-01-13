Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.63

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

