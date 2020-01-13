Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.63

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.
In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.