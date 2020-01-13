BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Coupa Software makes up 0.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $39,556,394. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,929. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $174.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

