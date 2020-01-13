BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 1,945 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 431,618 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 255,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. 259,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.