BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after buying an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

PM traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,730. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

