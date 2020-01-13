BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,000. Mercadolibre comprises approximately 5.2% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.07% of Mercadolibre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.41.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $21.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $691.10. 657,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.62. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $322.82 and a twelve month high of $698.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -842.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

