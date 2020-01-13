BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $348,000 Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,582. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

