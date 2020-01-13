BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 30.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 108.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $656,251.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,751. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

