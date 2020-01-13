BZEdge (BZE) Price Up 19.9% This Week

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, BZEdge has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $447,248.00 and approximately $1,605.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01996941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00185369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00121903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BZEdge Coin Trading

BZEdge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.