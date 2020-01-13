Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) is Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises about 1.7% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $23,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 553.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 55,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

