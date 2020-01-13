Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Trading Up 5.9%

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), 1,000,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 292% from the average session volume of 254,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and a P/E ratio of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

