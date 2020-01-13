Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director Michael John Hibberd Sells 15,000 Shares

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director Michael John Hibberd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,644.60.

Shares of TSE:CNE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.46. 19,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.92 million and a PE ratio of -106.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64. Canacol Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$5.05.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.