Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director Michael John Hibberd Sells 15,000 Shares

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director Michael John Hibberd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,644.60.
Shares of TSE:CNE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.46. 19,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.92 million and a PE ratio of -106.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64. Canacol Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$5.05.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
