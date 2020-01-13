Capricoin Hits Market Cap of $37,355.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $37,355.00 and approximately $5,837.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Capricoin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Capricoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org . The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

