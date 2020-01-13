Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 529,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carriage Services by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.