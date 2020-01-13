CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. CBL & Associates Properties reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 582,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CBL remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Wednesday. 737,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

