CCUniverse Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $47,175.00 and $10,042.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00049626 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004680 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000621 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.