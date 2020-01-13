CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 20.1% on Insider Buying Activity

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares were up 20.1% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.34, approximately 2,481,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 980,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Specifically, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 6,631 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

