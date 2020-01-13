Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

