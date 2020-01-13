Celtic (LON:CCP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $150.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.04), with a volume of 8195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.14).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Celtic from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 million and a PE ratio of 22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

