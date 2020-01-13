Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 532 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dollar General by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,702. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

