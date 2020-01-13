Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average is $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.