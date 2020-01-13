Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 696.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

