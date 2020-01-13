Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The firm has a market cap of $1,242.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

