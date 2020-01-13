Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,473 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $143.87. 5,000,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The firm has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

