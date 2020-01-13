Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,626 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

Hershey stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.00. 41,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,641. Hershey Co has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,799. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.