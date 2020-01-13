Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.00

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16), with a volume of 802425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 million and a P/E ratio of -18.72.

About Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Centralnic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centralnic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.