CenturyLink Investment Management Co Acquires Shares of 21,464 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,633. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

