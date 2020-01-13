CenturyLink Investment Management Co Boosts Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 545,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

