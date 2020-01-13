CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,707,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

