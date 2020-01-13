CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. 16,430,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,286,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

