CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,036 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,954,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $182,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

NSC stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,055. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

