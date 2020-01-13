CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,740 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.86. 1,637,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

